City of Tucson looking for neighborhoods to participate in its Slow Streets program

PIMA CO., Ariz. — Phase two of the City of Tucson’s Slow Streets Program is gearing up.

The Department of Transportation and Mobility wants your help in choosing which streets should participate next.

Slow Streets is a new initiative that started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose is to support social distancing but encourage physical activity on your neighborhood streets.

“The Slow Street Program temporarily closes certain streets off to all but local traffic, giving Tucsonans more space to safely walk by and play,” said Gabriela Barillas-Longoria, the livability planner for the City of Tucson.

Slow Streets was first launched in three neighborhoods (Feldman’s, Barrio Sin Nombre, and Fairgrounds) which Barillas-Longoria said was a success.

“Phase one was very successful and efforts to build and low cost traffic calming improvements are currently underway. So, phase two provides the ability to do 12 to 15 additional locations city wide, before the end of the year and a big change is the ability to bring on block leaders” said Barillas-Longoria.

The block leaders chosen will receive stipends.

Phase two is set to in August and the city is looking for neighborhoods apply to participate in the program.

“So in general, Slow Streets are neighborhood streets. They are not located in commercial areas. They have safe crossings. And we're also prioritizing underserved communities that are have been hit the hardest by the pandemic. And it's always a plus when the so street connects to an existing bicycle boulevard route or park or school,” said Barillas-Longoria.

Click here for the form to submit your neighborhood.

TDOT also recently started it yard sign program, which provides neighbors with yard signs that say slow down to promote slower speeds on these local roads. Any member of the community can can request one of these signs by going online to TucsonAZ.gov/TDOT/yardsignpilotprogram, or call (520) 791-3154.