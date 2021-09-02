City of Tucson launches program to recognize historic businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For 66 years, Tuller Trophy in Tucson has helped recognize people for their hard work.

"When my parents started this business in 1955, there weren't any trophy businesses in Tucson," said Owner, Howard Tuller.

Now, it's their turn to be recognized.

"It's a family business with the same original family in charge. To me that has meaning. It was nice to see that the city also saw value in the legacy of older businesses and has a special program for it," said Tuller.

The City of Tucson recently launched, what they call, the Legacy Business Program. It was created to honor local businesses that have been a part of the community for 25 or more years.

"It's the essence of what makes Tucson special. The longest running businesses really contribute to the character and the uniqueness of our community," said City of Tucson Economic Initiatives Director, Barbra Coffee.

Tuller Trophy was one of the first businesses to apply for the program. The city plans to give them more than just a title.

"We have defined a number of programs to help, not only promote their business with some unique marketing opportunities, but also other recognition so they can get exposure," said Coffee.

The city is also providing grants to businesses to make improvements to their long-standing buildings.

"The facade is a big deal for me. It's the image that customers see, that the public sees, as they go by. Our existing one is old, dated and in serious need of repair," said Tuller.

It's this kind of support that will keep the spirit of Tuller Trophy, and many more businesses, alive for years to come.

"When you do come in here, there is a real sense of place and tradition. I like keep that up," said Tuller.

To apply for the Legacy Business Program, click here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

