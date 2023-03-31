City of Tucson invites you to a Ward 2 Open House

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is hosting a Ward 2 Open House on April 12th. From 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., you will be able to get questions answered from City Councilman Paul Cunningham, Tucson Environmental Services, TPD, and Tucson's Housing & Community Development.

The city hopes to answer any questions you may have on its efforts to end homelessness, or for those in who need help.

The open house will be at 7575 E. Speedway Blvd.



You can also donate socks, bottled water, and non-perishable food items at this event.

City of Tucson

