City of Tucson hosting series of free mask distribution events

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson City Council are hosting a series of free mask distribution events throughout the city as an opportunity for everyone to obtain washable face coverings for themselves and their families.

There will be two sizes available, small and large. The adjustable smaller mask for children is also suitable for small adults.

DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS

Thursday, Sept. 17, 5-7 p.m. Quincie Douglas Center parking lot, 1575 E. 36th St.

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Parks and Recreation Administration, 900 S. Randolph Way

Thursday, Sept. 24, 5-7 p.m. William M. Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive

These events will be set up as drive-thrus. Members can drive up, bike-up, or walk-up to request however many masks are needed.

The staff working these event will be using appropriate PPE and social distancing.