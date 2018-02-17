City of Tucson fields are closed due to rain

Priscilla Casper
10:17 PM, Feb 16, 2018
38 mins ago

Rain causing city to close all park fields

TUCSON, Ariz. - The City of Tucson closed all its fields Friday due to the rain. 

One team didn't let the rain stop its practice. The Bears, a flag football team for kids under 10-years-old, laced up their cleats and ran drills in the rain to practice for their game tomorrow. 

"I think it's useful for them to see that if they sit and wait and do something else inside they are missing out on actually gaining an advantage over an opponent by coming out here in this rain," said John Reyes, the team's volunteer head coach. 

To check the status of the fields, click here. The city's Rain Out Hotline states the fields will be closed Saturday as well.  

