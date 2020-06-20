City of Tucson extends closure of offices, facilities through August 3

TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson announced Friday city buildings will remain closed to the public until at least 8 a.m. on August 3, 2020.

According to a news release from the city of Tucson, the City Manager and the Director of Parks and Recreation order that the reopening of city facilities to the public, including, but not limited to parks facilities that are currently closed to the public be delayed until August 3.

The extending of the closures is to protect the health and ensure the safety of city employees and the Tucson community.

Per the order, the city will continue operations and services, including;

All service counters and lobbies within City buildings, including Ward offices and City Hall, are closed.

City recreation centers and aquatics facilities are closed.

All aquatics, youth, therapeutic, and senior programming are canceled. All leisure classes, swim lessons, swim team, and synchronized swim have been canceled for the summer.

The Senior Meal Program will continue in its modified form.

Household Hazardous Waste will not be collected at the Los Reales Landfill or the Sweetwater location.

The order has no effect on prior orders under which:

All evictions on City-owned public housing that are based on non-payment are suspended through July 31. Tucson Water will continue to suspend water shutoffs through July 31.

Transit fares are waived on Sun Link, Sun Tran, and Sun Van.

Park Tucson will continue to offer 15-minute free parking for take-out orders.

Fore more information about the city of Tucson, and updates regarding COVID-19, visit here.