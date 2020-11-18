City of Tucson changes some rules for dispensaries

TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson is considering what changes it will need to make after voters across the state approved proposition 207: the measure legalizes the use of recreational marijuana in Arizona.

Tucson's City Council approved some temporary changes to the rules for selling marijuana at local dispensaries.

The changes include allowing existing dispensaries to expand their lobbies, using unused space, to allow for proper social distancing, an effect of the pandemic.

Also approved, dispensaries that have a drive-thru already built may use it to serve customers.

The City said these rules will be in place only until new ones are written to conform to the new state law.