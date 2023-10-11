City of Tucson building fence on Southeast side to deter drivers in area known for homeless encampments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is adding fencing along the bike path on the Southeast side.

The city told KGUN 9 it's part of an effort to deter drivers from accessing the bike path in an area known for its homeless encampments.

The post-and-cable fencing will be installed along Golf Links Road from Swan to Craycroft Roads.

Outreach teams have been working to help the people in that area who are homeless, according to the city.

They say crews still have more fence to build.