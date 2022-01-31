City of Tucson behind on expected marijuana revenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson has brought in $2.4 million in marijuana revenue in this fiscal year, according to Michael Ortega, the city manager.

"We had projected by the end of the year to have about $8 million," Ortega said. "That's what had budgeted that's what we had projected."

The city gets the money from state shared revenue.

"We are running a bit short," Ortega said. "There is still about 5 months left, so we'll see how that allocation and distribution from the state makes up for that."

The money the city receives goes toward the city's public safety pension fund. That fund is around $78 million, according to Ortega.

"It really does help," Ortega said about the marijuana revenue. "Those dollars would otherwise come from the general fund, so we are happy to be able to use those for those purposes."

This gives the city more financial flexibility for other projects, Ortega said.

----

