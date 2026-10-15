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City of Tucson asking for public input on homeless shelter zoning changes

An online survey is open through Sunday, Oct. 25
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Villarreal, Phil
The Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness is gearing up for the annual homeless count but they are still in need of volunteers.
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TUCSON, AZ — The City of Tucson is asking for the public's input as they look into shelter care facility operations and updates.

The potential changes follow a Housing and Homelessness Emergency, declared by the Mayor and Council in February.

Following a series of in-person public feedback sessions, an online survey is open through Sunday, Oct. 25, to gather feedback.

Questions on the survey include design standards, neighborhood impacts, and community notifications, and more.

Learn more about the Housing & Homelessness Emergency and Shelter Care Code Amendment here.

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