City of South Tucson looks to revitalize and change perception of community

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of South Tucson is looking to brighten up its community and change the perception the city has had.

"We're trying to improve our image," Vice Mayor of South Tucson Herman Lopez shared. "You know, it's very important for the city to change our past. At one time there was a lot of fear coming down to the city, and now it's all good."

One of the ways they are doing this is through a mural and crosswalk project that was recently completed.

"A lot of the restaurants, people from the restaurants are enthused about some of the things that are happening here," the Mayor of South Tucson Bob Tesso said. "We're doing well."

The city wants to create more infrastructure improvements to the area, but it is difficult because of funding.

"Over the census 2020, you know, we dropped a lot of people," Tesso revealed. "It wasn't exactly kind to small communities."

The city now has to rely on grants and partnerships for many of their projects, Tesso added.

"You know it's just a matter of time and putting in the time. It really does take quite a bit of getting together with people, talking about what your goals are and convincing them to invest in you," Tesso explained.

South Tucson often partners with the City of Tucson and Pima County to get projects completed.