TUCSON, Ariz. - The City of Fun Carnival is coming to Tucson.

They'll open for business Thursday, March 15 and last until Sunday, March 25.

City of Fun provides the ultimate carnival experience, with games, food, and rides for kids and kids at heart.

If you're craving a funnel cake, a high-speed ride or just some quality family time head out to Tucson Premium Outlets.

City of Fun will follow these hours while in Tucson:

Thursday, March 15: 5 PM – 10 PM

Friday, March 16 – Sunday, March 18: 4 PM – 11 PM

Monday, March 19 – Tuesday, March 20: Closed

Wednesday, March 21 – Thursday, March 22: 5 PM – 10 PM

Friday, March 23 – Sunday, March 25: 4 PM – 11 PM