City of Douglas announces all mail-in election for Mayor runoff

Deadline to vote in primary is Monday
Posted at 10:53 PM, May 18, 2020
DOUGLAS, Ariz. — The city of Douglas announced the Mayoral runoff is an all-mail election May 19.

On Tuesday, voters can take their ballots to the Cochise County Recorder’s Office in Bisbee located at 1415 W Melody Ln in building b before 7 p.m.

A ballot replacement center is open the day of the election from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Douglas city Hall. Ballots can be dropped in a secured lock box city Hall.

All eligible voters were mailed a ballot last month.

Voters will be able to check their ballot status at My.Arizona.Vote.

Results will be posted after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, here.

