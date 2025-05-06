City manager’s recommended budget could impact Pima County preschool program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson City Manager Timothy Thomure didn’t include funding for the Pima Early Education Scholarship Program (PEEP) in his recommended budget for fiscal year 2026. The program helps low-income families send their kids to high-quality preschools.

It's been in place since 2021. Currently, it serves more than 1,400 kids.

John Pedicome used to be the superintendent of the Tucson Unified School District and is an educational consultant for the Southern Arizona Leadership Council. He's concerned if the city does not prioritize early education. He explains, “It’s what you do to give kids a level playing field. Especially those kids that come to schools with such disadvantages.”

Research from the Journal of Public Health Management and Practice shows preschool attendance is linked to a reduction in crime, lower rates of drug abuse and overall improved health as an adult.

Pedicone explains that taking away this funding can create an even bigger gap for students from low-income families.

"You take away the finances for early childhood education, then you make it very, very difficult to provide those services to students, he said. "Where else are you going to get the money from?”

The city manager’s memo shows Pima County estimates funding for the five preschool classrooms that use the PEEP funding to be at $750,000.

The program is accessible through funding in three ways:



First Things First offers scholarships for low-income children to attend high-quality preschools enrolled in the agency’s “Quality First” program,

School districts offer high-quality preschool to additional children,

Head Start preschool programs offer extended day programs at its locations in Pima County.

There's a city council meeting this evening, where public comments regarding the presented city manager's recommended budget for FY26 will be allowed.