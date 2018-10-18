City holds informational meeting about medical marijuana

The City of Tucson held an informational meeting Wednesday to talk about the rules and regulations surrounding the medical marijuana industry in Tucson.

The city asked for public comment about the ordinance that regulates when and where medical marijuana can be bought and sold in Tucson.

"We haven't heard a lot of feedback related to this, so we have been holding stakeholder meetings with business owners, neighborhood groups, members from the ward offices," said Daniel Bursick, meeting organizer. "We have heard a couple concerns about some new facilities that may be coming in and we welcomed their input at this meeting."

The ordinance expires in January 2019. The city will have to decide if they want to renew the ordinance as is or make adjustments at that time.

The city is holding another meeting on Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pima County Public Works building.