City council passes renewal of current Central Business District, tables expansion

TUCSON, Ariz. — Barrio Neighborhood Coalition demonstrators gathered downtown Tuesday morning again to fight against the expansion of a Central Business District.

Expanding the district would give businesses who move into the area the chance to apply for partnerships with the city and tax incentives.

Activists say that type of benefit for business could come with a downside for historic neighborhoods.

Organizer Trish Muir said "By it's own report, the city says that there are 7,500 housing units inside of the business district -- 60 percent are rental properties. People who don't own homes -- When we see gentrification when we see property values go up, when we see rents go up, there is a very good chance that those 60 percent of the population could be displaced."

A central business district does already exists in Tucson, but this action would expand that district to include parts of the south side and north of downtown.

City council passed the renewal of the current Central Business District in a 4-1 vote. The vote was not to expand the CBD.

A series of public meetings for community engagement are expected to take place before considering the expansion.

RELATED: Demonstrators speak out against Central Business District expansion