City Council: Off-track betting not allowed at local bar

TUCSON, Ariz. - A local bar will not be allowed to act as an off-track betting site for greyhound racing.

On Tuesday, the City Council discussed giving a permit to Midtown Tavern to make them an off-track betting site as well, but they voted unanimously to deny the bar's license.

Greyhound racing is no longer legal in Arizona.

The racetrack in Tucson currently acts as an off-track betting site for races in other states.