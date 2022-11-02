Citizenship event to be held Nov. 6 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chicanos Por La Causa and the YWCA are inviting the public to a free naturalization fair to help those eligible with their citizenship application.
The even will be on Nov. 6 at the YWCA on 1525 N. Oracle Rd.
Volunteer attorneys will be at the event to look over applications alongside accredited representatives.
In-person registration is mandatory and those interested can register at the YWCA office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the Wednesday before the event.
These are the minimum requirements to register:
- Over the age of 18
- Lived in the United States as a green card holder for five years
- No criminal history, arrests or detentions
Anyone who receives SSI, Medicaid, SNAP, Cash Assistance or Section 8 must bring their most recent award letter.
