Cirque du Soleil coming to Tucson in March

TUCSON, Ariz. - Cirque de Soleil is coming to town this March, in a first-ever show involving ice.

"Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience" opens March 15 at the Tucson Arena for six shows only.

Organizers say the audience will be dazzled by acrobats in a frozen playground.

The performance follows "Crystal, the lead character, on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination," according to a release.

This is the 42nd production from Cirque du Soleil.