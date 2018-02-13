Cirque du Soleil coming to Tucson in March

Brian White
4:42 PM, Feb 13, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Cirque de Soleil is coming to town this March, in a first-ever show involving ice.

"Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience" opens March 15 at the Tucson Arena for six shows only. 

Organizers say the audience will be dazzled by acrobats in a frozen playground. 

The performance follows "Crystal, the lead character, on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination," according to a release. 

This is the 42nd production from Cirque du Soleil. 

 

