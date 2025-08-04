Circus wagons join fleet at Southside museum

The Tucson Wagon and History Museum added some colorful additions to their fleet last week.

Crews transported several circus wagons to the museum, donated by Michele Macfarlane, the great-granddaughter of E.W. Scripps.

The new additions join the museum's collection of more than 200 wagons, a bunch of which are still used in the annual Tucson Rodeo Parade.

The museum hopes to have them ready for display when it opens for the season in November.

Herb Wagner, member of the Tucson Rodeo Parade committee, said Macfarlane was intrigued by the Tucson museum, because it actually uses the wagons.

"We put over 70 of our wagons in the parade," Wagner said. "And that was her thing, is that she built these wagons and she had these wagons, and they used these wagons in parades in Southern California."

The Tucson Rodeo Parade is one of the longest non-motorized parades in the nation.

2025 marked its 100th year.