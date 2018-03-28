TUCSON, Ariz. - Police are searching for two suspects that were involved in a Circle K robbery on Friday, February 16.

The robbery took place around 1:20 a.m. at the 5818 South Palo Verde Road location.

Upon arrival, deputies were told that the two suspects were seen picking various items from the shelves before ordering the clerk to put the items in a plastic bag as well as all of the money in the cash register.

Pima County Sheriff's Department issued a media release describing the duo.

The man was described as:

Hispanic, in his 30s or 40s, with brown hair, brown eyes, and short facial hair

Approximately 6’0” in height, large build

Last seen wearing a blue U of A hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants

Possibly goes by the nickname of “Cisco”

The woman was described as:

Hispanic, in her 30s or 40s, with brown hair and brown eyes

Approximately 5’0” in height, large build

Last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants

Possibly goes by the nickname of “Angel”

If you have any information regarding the theft, call 9-1-1. You can also give information anonymously by texting or calling 88-CRIME or by going to 88-CRIME.org for the possibility of a reward.