If you buy your Powerball tickets at the Circle K in Marana, 11403 W. Tangerine Road, you are going to want to check those numbers.

A $50,000 winning ticket was sold at the Gladden Farms gas station on Saturday, Sept. 23.

To win $50,000, you have to get four numbers, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Saturday were:

1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and 21 as the Powerball.

Tonight's Powerball jackpot is $785 million.