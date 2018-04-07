Cinema La Placita makes its return

Sidney Moyers
6:49 PM, Apr 6, 2018
2 hours ago

TUCSON, Ariz. - Cinema La Placita is hosting its 19th annual outdoor classic movie showings.

This outdoor event will begin on May 3 where Cinema La Placita will begin its summertime movie tradition. In the Tucson Museum of Art Plaza, classic films will be shown for an admission price of $3.00. A film will be shown every Thursday night at 7:30, May 3 until August 30.

Along with providing chairs and free popcorn, food trucks, alcohol and Cafe a la Cart will be open for customers. 

The schedule for May is listed below:

  • May 3 - Dirty Dancing (1987)
  • May 10 - Dr. Strangelove (1964)
  • May 17 - The Stranger (1949)
  • May 24 - Inherit the Wind (1960)
  • May 31 - Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989)

Smoking and alcohol bought outside of the event are not permitted.

