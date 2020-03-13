Menu

Cinderella's Closet cancels Prom-O-Rama in light of corona virus concerns

Posted: 5:49 AM, Mar 13, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-13 09:52:19-04
Cinderella Closet's annual Prom-O-Rama is canceled due to corona virus concerns. It was scheduled for Saturday.
Cinderella Closet

TUCSON, Ariz. — Cinderella Closet's annual Prom-O-Rama is canceled due to corona virus concerns. It was scheduled for Saturday.

Cinderella's Closet is celebrating 10 years of giving free prom dresses across Southern Arizona.

Tucsonan Melissa Tureaud created it as a way for parents to not have to worry about the expenses of a prom dress, while also serving as an environment-friendly way to host prom.

"It's truly a good feeling to know there was a girl who truly couldn't go to prom if it wasn't for our event," Tureaud said.

The new date for Prom-O-Rama has not been announced at this time.

