Cienega High School staff member arrested for alleged sexual conduct with a minor

TUCSON, Ariz. - An assistant basketball coach Cienega High School was arrested for alleged sexual conduct with a minor and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex Thursday.

Reports indicate that 37-year-old Senecca Turner had been sending explicit messages to a 17-year-old girl who is a student at the school, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say Turner was also a member of the school's security staff.

Cienega High School sent a letter home to parents today saying in part:

"His employment with the school is being terminated. You trust us with your children. We deeply honor that trust. Like you, we are shocked, angered and saddened by this situation."

Full statement:

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for updates on this developing story.