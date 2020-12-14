Cienega High School briefly locked down after threat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson-area high school is back to normal after receiving a threat Monday afternoon.

Vail Unified School District officials say Cienega High School was in lockdown after receiving the anonymous threat. The Vail Inclusive Preschool, which is on Cienega's campus, was in lockdown as well.

The district says Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated the threat and determined it was not credible, and found nothing suspicious on the campus. The school lifted the lockdown shortly thereafter.