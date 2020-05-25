Churches hold worship services after President Trump's declaration as 'essential'

TUCSON, Ariz. — Worshipers at the 'Door Church,' took a moment to acknowledge a politician during Sunday’s service.

"We have a President that's thinking about the churches and the houses of worship and we're so grateful to be in this nation."

It's the second week they've gathered in person, since the pandemic closed churches.

"Anybody has been through a pandemic and knows exactly how to do everything right, please call me."

After Governor Doug Ducey lifted the stay-at-home order in Arizona, Pastor Harold Warner said they've been doing everything they believe is right to hold safe worship services.

"No shaking hands, no hugging, elbow bumps," Warner said.

"We established temperature checks with infrared thermometers when people enter the building."

"We provided them all with hand sanitizer before they even entered the building. There were the face coverings, whether masks or the homemade three-layer version."

Testing has increased in Tucson with city leaders investing in city-wide testing.

For the congregation at the 'Door Church,' Pastor Warner said the virus hasn't been an issue.

"I don't know of anyone in our congregation who's tested positive."