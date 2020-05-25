Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Churches hold worship services after President Trump's declaration as 'essential'

items.[0].videoTitle
Politics and worship collide on the Sunday following President Trump's declaration
Posted at 10:50 PM, May 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-25 01:50:21-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Worshipers at the 'Door Church,' took a moment to acknowledge a politician during Sunday’s service.

"We have a President that's thinking about the churches and the houses of worship and we're so grateful to be in this nation."

It's the second week they've gathered in person, since the pandemic closed churches.

"Anybody has been through a pandemic and knows exactly how to do everything right, please call me."

After Governor Doug Ducey lifted the stay-at-home order in Arizona, Pastor Harold Warner said they've been doing everything they believe is right to hold safe worship services.

"No shaking hands, no hugging, elbow bumps," Warner said.

"We established temperature checks with infrared thermometers when people enter the building."

"We provided them all with hand sanitizer before they even entered the building. There were the face coverings, whether masks or the homemade three-layer version."

Testing has increased in Tucson with city leaders investing in city-wide testing.

For the congregation at the 'Door Church,' Pastor Warner said the virus hasn't been an issue.

"I don't know of anyone in our congregation who's tested positive."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.