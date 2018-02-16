Church packages more than 30,000 meals for children in Haiti

TUCSON, Ariz. - For the low price of $0.30 for each food package, Desert Hope Lutheran Church was able to package more than 30,000 meals for the thousands upon thousands of underprivileged children in Haiti on February 11.

This is all to support the nonprofit organization Mission of Hope to help those who have been affected by the natural disasters in Haiti. The organization is able to pass out 90,000 packets of food to these kids every single day.

The church gathered a total of 120 volunteers who started at 9 a.m. and finished the job at 11 a.m.

According to the church, there are still more than 70,000 children who are still in need of assistance.

Still, they are making a huge difference in the community and certainly in those children's lives.