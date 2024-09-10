Church leader sentenced to 25 years of probation after sexual abuse of minors, attorney's office said

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Attorney's Office announced in a press release that Ariana Rounds was sentenced to 25 years of probation on the sex offender caseload.

Rounds was accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with two minors while serving as a youth leader at a Pima County church in 2021 and 2023, the office said.

Rounds pleaded guilty to 2 counts of child abuse with sex motivation.

The sentencing will require her to participate in counseling and treatment as directed by the Pima County Adult Probation Department, the press release said.

She will need to obtain the county's approval for her place of residence and workplace.

The plea agreement was offered in this case after talks with family members of the victims. They wished not to participate, in an attempt avoid traumatizing the victims.

The attorney's office also said the Court can also order her to register as a sex offender at any point during probation if deemed appropriate.

Rounds can ask the court to reduce the probation term after ten years have been successfully completed, the release says.

Prison time is possible for Rounds, if she is not successful on probation, a potential prison term of up to 7.5 years is available as a potential consequence along with a lifetime requirement of registry as a sex offender.

