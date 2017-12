TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Christmas tree recycling starts December 26th in Tucson.

All trees must be stripped of decorations and dropped off at one of these 8 TreeCycle locations:

1. Oro Valley Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Dr., (Only open through January 7, 2018)

2. Tank's Roll-offs & Recycling, 7301 E Speedway (Open M-F, 7 am - 4 pm; Sat, 7 am - 2 pm)

3. Golf Links Sports Park, 2400 S. Craycroft Rd. (7 am - 5 pm)

4. Tucson Rodeo Grounds, on 3rd Ave. (east of Rodeo Grounds, on S. 3rd Ave.)

5. Los Reales Landfill, 5300 E. Los Reales Rd. (Entrance is at intersection of Craycroft Rd. & Los Reales Rd., follow signs) 6am-5pm **Closed Sundays**

6. Silverbell Site, (northeast corner of Silverbell Rd. & Goret Rd (follow signs)

7. Purple Heart Park, 10050 E. Rita Rd.

8. Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way, (southeast corner of parking lot)

These locations are open during daylight hours 7 days a week unless otherwise noted.

City garbage services will not pick up Christmas trees left at the curb.

The last day to use TreeCycle services is January 15th, 2018.