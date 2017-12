TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Fire responded to a house fire near the 300 block of West Pennsylvania Drive just after 8:00 p.m. on December 27, according to Captain Andy Skaggs of TFD.

Multiple calls to 911 reported a Christmas tree fire in the front room of a home in South Tucson

Fire crews extinguished the fire in 21 minutes. Two residents, a mother and her son, were not at home at the time. TFD reported no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.