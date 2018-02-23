Christina-Taylor Park getting an awning

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Christina-Taylor Park is getting some upgrades.

The park will get a new awning. It's a part of the CTG Improvement project. Parks didn't have enough funding to include the awning with the original improvement project that was dedicated in April 2017.

On February 28, 2011, the portion of the Cañada del Oro River Park from Thronydale Road to Magee Road was renamed to Cañada del Oro Christina-Taylor Green Memorial River Park. Christina-Taylor Green was one of the victims of the January 8th, 2011 shooting at an event held by then Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

Shortly after the dedication, funds were raised to allow the awning to be put in. The entire project was donor-funded.