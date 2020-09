TUCSON, Ariz. — A local strip club was ordered to shut down Friday due to COVID safety violations.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Sept. 17, Christie's Carbaret "is operating in violation of its Attestation and thus is jeopardizing the health, safety, and welfare of the public."

The club is located at 6608 S. Tucson Blvd.

This news of the closure follows a deadly shooting on Sept. 7 that happened in the parking lot of the cabaret.