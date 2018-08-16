Cholla teacher gets worldwide recognition with Arizona IB Diploma Teacher of the Year

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Southern Arizona teacher is getting worldwide recognition.

Ukiah Hoy is the IB Visual Arts teacher at Cholla Magnet High School. She was named the Arizona IB Diploma Teacher of the Year.

It's an award from the Arizona Association of International Baccalaureate Schools, or AZIBS.

Hoy says she was a "hot mess of tears" when the school made the surprise announcement. She says she was not expecting this award at all, however, she says she is very humbled by it.