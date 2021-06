TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is getting a new addition, it's a new 'Chipot-lane!'

Today, Chipotle Mexican Grill opened a new Tucson location with a drive-thru pickup lane.

In addition, customers won't have to leave their cars to get their food. Customers can order online and then drive-thru the lane to pickup their order.

The new location is on Speedway Boulevard near Campbell Avenue (1903 E. Speedway Blvd.) and it's open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chipotle is hiring, to apply, visit here.