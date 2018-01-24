Chinese startup testing self-driving semi-trucks in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) - A Chinese startup says it is testing its three self-driving semi-trucks on Arizona roads.

KTVK-TV reported Tuesday that TuSimple is hoping to put a total of 25 self-driving trucks on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson by the end of 2018.

The trucks are equipped with cameras and radars that allow them to see more than 650 feet (198 meters) ahead.

The trucks' technology limits them to daytime travel, but the startup is looking to change that.

A human is sitting in the driver's seat in case of an emergency.

TuSimple Director of Government Relations Robert Brown says the startup hopes to start transporting good in the fall.

___

Information from: KTVK-TV, http://www.azfamily.com/