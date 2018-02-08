Chinese police use facial recognition glasses to catch criminals

TUCSON, Ariz. - Police in China are now using facial recognition glasses that can tell them who you are in 100 milliseconds.

Officers are using them to scan travelers and look for fugitives.

This time of year is one of the busiest travel periods in China as this month hosts the lunar new year. Around 389 million train trips are expected to take place during this year's Spring Festival as well as 65 million trips by air.

The new specs use a huge database to identify people, and the database is still growing.

China says it's already helped arrest at least 7 major criminals, 6 who were using false ID's while traveling.

Obviously, there are privacy concerns regarding this technology and not everyone believes police should be using it.