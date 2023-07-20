Chimney Fire burns at 650 acres in remote area of the Catalina Mountains

Fire crews are fighting a blaze in a remote location east of Redington in the Catalina Mountains.

The Chimney Fire started Wednesday evening and is currently at 650 acres with 0% containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Since there is no road access to the fire's location, crews are being flow in via helicopter. A helicopter dip site is being installed at the Mt. Lemmon Fire Station to aid the efforts, the Forest Service said.

Airtankers have been dropping retardant to help build the perimeter. There are no evacuations or structural values at risk.

Additional resources will be joining the effort throughout the day.

