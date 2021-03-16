Children's Museum Tucson, Oro Valley to reopen March 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Children's Museum will reopen both its Tucson and Oro Valley locations in the coming weeks.

According to a press release, on March 25, the Tucson location (200 S. 6th Ave.) will begin welcoming visitors in a limited capacity, with timed admission. On April 1, the Oro Valley location (11015 N. Oracle Rd.) will be doing the same reopening plan.

“We are so excited to hear laughter throughout the Children’s Museum!” Executive Director Hilary Van Alsburg said. “We have spent the past year developing new programs, expanding our exhibits and gearing up for reopening - we are so ready for families to come back to play. Our focus is on fun engagement and welcoming families back to in-person experiences safely."

The museum is encouraging its customers to purchase tickets in advance on its website.

Everyone who is five years and older will be required to wear a mask.