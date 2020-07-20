Children's Museum Tucson hosts 'Save our Summer FUNdraiser'

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Children's Museum Tucson is offering some summertime fun during its 'Save our Summer FUNdraiser.'

Due the pandemic the museum is still closed, but families who make a $300 donation can enjoy the museum's exhibits during a private play day for three hours, where families can paint, climb, and be some of the first to find exhibit updates in the museum.

Executive director Hilary Van Alsburg said "We'll be doing it through August 16th and for a $300 donation families that are in a social bubble and that are already socially distanced and practicing good healthcare standards at home are coming to the museum and are having a day where they can relax and enjoy themselves. Get out of the house a little and have fun at the museum."

Families who aren't able to make a donation, can register for 'Give Back Tuesdays,' where a family will get a chance to win a play date. Every Wednesday the museum draws two names to fill two spots the following Tuesday.

The museum asks groups to limit to your household or a small group who you have already been meeting in a socially distancing method.

The museum will maintain social distancing allowing a maximum of 10 guests, as well as implementing safety protocols during the play dates, including wearing face masks while in the museum for ages 5 and older.

