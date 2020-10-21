Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona renamed to honor County attorney Barbara LaWall

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona has been officially named the “Barbara LaWall Children’s Advocacy Center."

On Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to honor County Attorney Barbara LaWall in recognizing her dedication to the children in the community who have been victims of abuse.

The center gives children a comfortable environment to be interviewed about cases of neglect and abuse.

The attorney's office says LaWall was pivotal in founding the advocacy center in 1996 and getting its current location built in 2008.

