Children receive free dental care at local dentistry

TUCSON, Ariz. - Southwest Kids Dentistry held its annual Give Kids A Smile day Saturday.

The event is designed for children who do not qualify for AHCCCS/CHIP or whose parents cannot afford dental care.

According to the Arizona Dental Foundation, more than 60 percent of children have untreated tooth decay and nearly 30 percent have urgent untreated tooth decay such as swelling, pain, and infection.

Give Kids A Smile events are held statewide in February to recognize National Children's Dental Health Month.