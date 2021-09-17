Child Tax Credit Delivered $47.2 Million in Tax Cuts

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva released a new report from the Joint Economic Committee estimating that 95,000 Child Tax Credit monthly tax cut payments were sent to families in the 3rd Congressional District of Arizona in August.

A total of $47.2 million in tax cuts went back in the pockets of hardworking Southern Arizona families. Statewide, 795,000 monthly tax cut payments went to families in August for a total of $353 million. The average payment was $444. Nationwide, the Joint Economic Committee estimates the Child Tax Credit tax cuts are pumping $19.3 billion into local economies each month, supporting local jobs and businesses.

“This historic tax cut is putting money back into the pockets of Southern Arizona’s working families so they can afford childcare or put gas in the car to get work, put food on the table, cover school expenses, spend money at our local businesses and continue to grow our local economy while building better lives for their families,” said Rep. Grijalva. “Our next step must be to make these Child Tax Credits permanent to create a basis for structural fairness and opportunities for families in this country. I urge Senators to voice their support for the Build Back Better package which will continue these tax credits for Arizona families.”

