Child sex trafficking operation in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had over 17,000 reports of child sex trafficking across the United States.

Here in Tucson, authorities said two people trafficked a 14-year-old girl from August to October.

Homeland Security Investigations Tucson said Maurice Alexander and Erica Navarro are the two involved. They said that more victims could be in our area. Authorities said they used Snapchat, an online picture sharing platform, to contact the 14-year-old girl. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (520) 229-5100.

Lisa Hansen, the education director for Power over Predators, said sex traffickers are taking advantage of social media.

"It's hard when you are online because you can't pick up vibes," Hansen said. "It just doesn't really register in our brain as well as it does in an in-person relationship."

Hansen adds that a daily check-in can go a long way.

"It doesn't have to be a big one," Hansen said. "You know you just keep your eye on them."

Here are some of the things parents should look for according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children:

Unaddressed or chronic medical/dental issues or STIs

Close association with an overly controlling adult

Has secret cell phones or apps

In possession of bulk sexual paraphernalia (such as bulk condoms or lubricant)

Unexplained access to large amounts of cash or new material goods

References traveling to other cities or states while missing or lack of knowledge of their current whereabouts

Chronically runs away from home (especially 3+ missing incidents)

Unexplained absences from school

Stops engaging in activities they previous enjoyed (such as athletics or clubs)

Abruptly disconnects from family and friends

Significant changes in behavior, including their online activity



For more information on Power Over Predators and things to look out for click here.

