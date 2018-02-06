Child dies after being injured at Scottsdale fire station

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The City of Scottsdale is investigating an accident over the weekend at a Scottsdale fire station that resulted in the death of a child.

City officials confirmed on Tuesday that a boy less than 2 years old died after being injured by an apparatus bay door during a tour of Scottsdale Fire Station 601, located near Hayden and McDowell roads.

The child was a relative of a Scottsdale firefighter on duty at the station, according to city officials. The boy was treated on scene by paramedics and was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

City officials released the following statement: