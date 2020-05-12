Child care centers reopen in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Some child care centers remained open during the pandemic.

KinderCare, a nationwide chain, says two of their four locations in Tucson stayed open to care for children of medical and essential workers.

"If anything is more strenuous at any level then we'll follow that.

Aaron Alaniz, the District Director for Kindercare in Tucson, El Paso and Albuquerque explained their child care centers will follow CDC guidelines to ensure children's safety.

"Beginning, our facility is closed to the public. At the door we're doing a well-check along with a few bits and bob questionnaire with the parents upon grabbing the children. All of our teachers are wearing masks."

Alaniz said there are more than 400 children in their care at the four locations in Tucson.

So what are the guidelines he said they'll follow?

In addition to several outlining sanitizing and disinfecting procedures the Center for Disease Control instructs child care centers to cancel any events or field trips and maintain the same group of children in each class.

Pima County's Health Department follows the CDC in prohibiting children or staff with a temperature of 100.4 or higher.

No table or nap mat can be within the proper social distance of 6 feet.

The Health Department also lays out a limit of 10 people per class room, including staff.