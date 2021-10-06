Check your tickets: 5 Powerball winners in Arizona, including a $1 million ticket

PHOENIX — It's not the winning $699 million Powerball ticket that was sold in California, but five winning tickets were sold in Arizona, including a $1 million ticket sold in Gilbert.

The Arizona Lottery announced late Tuesday that five winning tickets from Monday night's Powerball drawing — one worth $1 million and four worth $50,000 — were sold at convenience stores and grocery stores in Gilbert, Phoenix, and Tucson.

Check those tickets!

$1 million ticket (matched 5 numbers, but not Powerball)



Sold at Fry's Food Store, 3261 E. Pecos Road in Gilbert

$50,000 tickets (matched four numbers, and Powerball)



Sold at 7-Eleven, 1157 N. Gilbert Rd. in Gilbert

Sold at Circle K, 2524 W Thunderbird Rd., in Phoenix

Sold at Albertsons, 6600 E. Grant Rd., in Tucson

Sold at Del Sol Marketplace, 5405 W Valencia Rd. in Tucson

The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66, 69. The Powerball number was 15.