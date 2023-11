If you live or work on Tucson's west side, and you have a habit of buying lottery tickets, you might be $50,000 richer.

A $50K Powerball ticket was purchased at the Circle K at 1753 W. Speedway, for the Saturday, Nov. 25, drawing.

The Circle K is just east of North Silverbell Road.

The winning numbers were 27, 33, 63, 66, 68, and the Powerball number was 9.