Some lucky trucker or weary traveler picked the right truck stop at which to gas up and buy a lottery ticket over the weekend.

A $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Pilot Travel Center at 5570 E. Travel Plaza Way on Friday, Nov. 3. The travel center is across the street from the Triple T Truck Stop off of I-10 on the south side of town.

The winning numbers were 15, 32, 38, 47, 65.