Chandler settles with family of teen fatally shot by police

Posted at 12:10 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 15:10:25-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The city of Chandler has settled lawsuits for more than $1 million with the parents of a 17-year-old boy who was shot twice in the back by police.

The Arizona Republic reports the Chandler City Council approved a $1 million settlement for the mother of Anthony Cano and a $125,000 for his father. Under the agreement, the city is not admitting any fault. An attorney for the teen's mother says Cano should be alive today.

The Jan. 2 incident began when an officer noticed Cano bike-riding without a headlight. Cano dropped a gun while running from police and reached for it before he was shot.

